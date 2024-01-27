Open Menu

People's Court To Give Its Verdict On Feb 8: Kh Asif

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 07:17 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Former defence minister and senior leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said the biggest court of the country will be held on February 8, and people will give their verdict who will serve them during the next five years.

Addressing the PML-N youth convention in Union Council Rangpura on Friday night, he said February 8 would be the victory day of Nawaz Sharif with the power of people's vote.

PML-N candidate from NA-71 constituency Kh Asif said people would be judge on Feb 8 to decide would served them in the past and who destroyed the country.

