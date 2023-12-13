People’s JIT to decide in PML-N favour on election day: Nawaz

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif has said that the largest JIT [joint investigation team] of the public will decide in the PML-N favour on February 8 [election day], as Al-Azizia case was a big fraud

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif has said that the largest JIT [joint investigation team] of the public will decide in the PML-N favour on February 8 [election day], as Al-Azizia case was a big fraud.

He thank God over his acquittal from fake cases, saying that no one could provide any cure for their sufferings, however.

He was addressing the eighth meeting of the PML-N Parliamentary board for the selection of candidates for Sahiwal division in Model Town, here on Wednesday. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, former Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, Hamza Shehbaz, Talal Chaudhry and other leaders were also present.

Nawaz said, “I have no interest in revenge; but if we don't learn a lesson from the past, it will continue to happen to Pakistan." He recounted his acquittal by Allah Almighty in the Al-Azizia case, highlighting the court's acknowledgment of absence of evidence against him. He lamented the alleged conspiracy behind cases targeting him and his family, recounting personal and familial hardships, including arrests and imprisonment. He said that cases were made against him and his family under a conspiracy, his daughter was arrested in his presence, workers were kept in jails. "My son was in jail for 14 months," he said adding that even houses and families did not run like this, then how come the country could be run.

He said, "If we don't learn a lesson, such games will continue to be played with Pakistan till doomsday, whoever is responsible for this situation in Pakistan should be held to account.

"

About his imprisonment, he said in his punishment, the people of country suffered the most. "Today, if a poor person pays the electricity bill, he is rendered helpless to pay the school fee of his children due to high inflation. What would be a greater punishment than that the children of Pakistan could not go to school," he added.

Nawaz said millions of people were getting employment during the PML-N rule, millions were rising above the poverty line, but today people were queuing up to get free bread. "We will have to get our nation out of these crises," he added.

He said that the Muslim League-N had said 'good bye' to the International Monitory Fund (IMF) during its rule, but today it is being prayed for. “To strengthen the national defence, we signed the JF Thunder agreement with China, increased the country's development budget, ended load-shedding, built motorways, we pegged the Dollar for four years, brought CPEC and increased country's growth rate to 6.3pc. During our times, foreign exchange reserves reached historic level and food items were very cheap. However, the government which was formed after us, increased the rate of inflation in the country smartly,” he said.

He said, "I have no right to forgive anyone, who is an enemy of Pakistan and the people. Those who are the people who conspired to make false cases against us, our properties were confiscated, people will take notice of it in elections."