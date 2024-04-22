People's Party Clearly Progressing Towards Resolving City's Issues: Mayor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the People's Party is clearly progressing towards resolving the city's issues.
In the elections, our manifesto was clear - serving the people.
Old City Area of Karachi was being revitalized with a budget of Rs 40 million. Every worker of the Peoples Party will be dedicated to solving the citizens' problems.
He mentioned this while talking to media representatives after lying the foundation stone for the construction work of CC flooring and roads in Fish Market and surrounding areas along with Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad.
President of PPP district South Khalil Hout, Mayor Karachi's representative for political affairs Karamullah Waqasi, and other elected representatives of South District and local leaders were also present on this occasion.
Murtaza Wahab stated that Bilquis Edhi Park was constructed in the same area and many streets were paved a year ago, which provided convenience to the residents. Efforts will be made to complete the ongoing projects here as soon as possible, he said.
The development and progress of Karachi was the vision of the Peoples Party, and we will undertake further development projects to enhance municipal services and make them more sustainable in every area of Karachi, he said.
In response to a question, Mayor Karachi mentioned that when he came into office, he conducted an operation against the water mafia and disconnected illegal connections.
Water supply scheme from Hub Dam has been prepared and changes in the work on Hub Canal will be visible in the next year. Projects worth two billion rupees are also starting soon in Malir district, he said.
