Open Menu

People's Party Clearly Progressing Towards Resolving City's Issues: Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM

People's Party clearly progressing towards resolving city's issues: Mayor

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the People's Party is clearly progressing towards resolving the city's issues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the People's Party is clearly progressing towards resolving the city's issues.

In the elections, our manifesto was clear - serving the people.

Old City Area of Karachi was being revitalized with a budget of Rs 40 million. Every worker of the Peoples Party will be dedicated to solving the citizens' problems.

He mentioned this while talking to media representatives after lying the foundation stone for the construction work of CC flooring and roads in Fish Market and surrounding areas along with Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad.

President of PPP district South Khalil Hout, Mayor Karachi's representative for political affairs Karamullah Waqasi, and other elected representatives of South District and local leaders were also present on this occasion.

Murtaza Wahab stated that Bilquis Edhi Park was constructed in the same area and many streets were paved a year ago, which provided convenience to the residents. Efforts will be made to complete the ongoing projects here as soon as possible, he said.

The development and progress of Karachi was the vision of the Peoples Party, and we will undertake further development projects to enhance municipal services and make them more sustainable in every area of Karachi, he said.

In response to a question, Mayor Karachi mentioned that when he came into office, he conducted an operation against the water mafia and disconnected illegal connections.

Water supply scheme from Hub Dam has been prepared and changes in the work on Hub Canal will be visible in the next year. Projects worth two billion rupees are also starting soon in Malir district, he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Water Budget Dam Progress Same Malir Hub Market Media From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Actress Nazish Jahangir's Babar Azam marriage resp ..

Actress Nazish Jahangir's Babar Azam marriage response goes viral

10 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahme ..

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh outlines plans for go ..

1 minute ago
 Power pilferage detected in Ravi Syphon area, Goge ..

Power pilferage detected in Ravi Syphon area, Gogera

2 minutes ago
 Academicians appreciate Finance Minister going ahe ..

Academicians appreciate Finance Minister going ahead with tobacco tax reforms

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilater ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilateral trade to $10b

18 minutes ago
 UGI arranges 9th sports festival at Bahria campus

UGI arranges 9th sports festival at Bahria campus

2 minutes ago
Militants kidnap over 110 civilians in Mali

Militants kidnap over 110 civilians in Mali

1 minute ago
 Tree Plantation Ceremony organized at Commissioner ..

Tree Plantation Ceremony organized at Commissioner Office to observe ‘World Ea ..

1 minute ago
 DC chairs meeting to discuss fare adjustments in r ..

DC chairs meeting to discuss fare adjustments in response to fluctuating fuel pr ..

1 minute ago
 Italy icon Cannavaro named Udinese boss after Ciof ..

Italy icon Cannavaro named Udinese boss after Cioffi sacked

1 minute ago
 DTS teams raid hotels, restaurants to check food, ..

DTS teams raid hotels, restaurants to check food, facilities for tourists

28 minutes ago
 DC for cutting down use of plastic on World Earth ..

DC for cutting down use of plastic on World Earth Day

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan