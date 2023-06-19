UrduPoint.com

People's Service Hallmark Of PML-N: Rana Tanvir

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

People's service hallmark of PML-N: Rana Tanvir

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training Rana Tanvir Hussain said on Monday that people's welfare and their service was the hallmark of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of passport office at Sharqpur near here, he said that it was need of the hours to provide all basic amenities of life to the masses at their doorsteps. He said that construction and up-gradation of schools together with setting up universities and colleges for students was going on.

He said that literacy rate in the country had improved to a great extent.

Owing to hardworking of the incumbent government and teachers, the education standard was improving in Pakistan on daily basis, he added.

Rana Tanvir said the passport facilities to people of Sharqpur and Ferozwala teshils had been provided at their doorsteps.

Regarding IMF loan, the Minister said the economic team of the country was working day and night to ally reservations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said that election would be held on time and the PML-N would contest elections without making alliance with any political party and win the elections.

Regarding boat incident, Rana Tanvir said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken a strict notice and expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives.

Earlier, the federal minister inaugurated the passport office in Sharqpur.

Later, the Minister accompanied by PML-N senior leader Haji Tariq Mehmood Dogar visited the shrine and offered prayer for the solidarity and stability of the country.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Loan IMF Prime Minister Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Alliance Sharqpur Prayer Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s cricketer superior to India’s, says ..

Pakistan’s cricketer superior to India’s, says Javed Miandad

42 minutes ago
 Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Revi ..

Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Review of Judgments & Orders Act 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

2 hours ago
 IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questi ..

IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questions on audio leaks

3 hours ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to sight Zil Hajj Moon

4 hours ago
 BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kaf ..

BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance from tod ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.