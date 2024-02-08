- Home
Pervez Khattak, Mian Iftikhar Cast Vote At Manki Sharif, Pabbi As Polling Accelerates At Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 02:00 PM
NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Polling of votes peacefully continued in Nowshera, Charsadda, and Mardan amid long queues of voters in polling stations in all urban and rural areas of these districts.
Long lines of voters were seen at polling stations setup at Government Primary school Dheri Ishaq, Mohib Banda, Amankot, and Azakhel Payan in NA 34 Nowshera-II, where tough electoral battles are expected among PPP, PTI Parliamentarians, JUIF, and ANP candidates.
Police and security officials were deployed at sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations in NA 34 Nowshera-I and NA 33 Nowshera II.
Former KP Information Minister and ANP Central General Secretary, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, who was contesting the election on PK 89 Nowshera, cast his vote in his native town, Pabbi.
Similarly, PTI Parliamentarians Chairman Pervez Khattak polled his vote at polling station Manki Sharif at NA 33 Nowshera-1.
Pervez Khattak is contesting the election on NA 33 Nowshera-I, where he is being challenged by former MPA and PMLN KP leader Ikhtair Wali Khan and other political heavyweights.
The candidates have set up private polling camps outside of polling stations for the education of young voters.
"Today, my dreams to poll my first vote at the general election have been fulfilled," Ehtisham Qaiser (22), a young voter at polling station Babi Jadeed Nowshera, told APP.
"My brother Zeeshan Qaiser and father have also polled their votes," he said, adding it was a day of taking the right decision and electing those candidates with a will to serve people for the next five years with commitment.
In Mardan district, polling of votes was also expedited at all polling stations, including Katlang, Baghdada, Takht Bhai, Mayar, and Hoti, where voters were seen in long queues besides women and youth voters in all towns and villages at Nowshera.
Female voters were also seen in large numbers at these polling stations. Girls voters, including Samina, Sidra, and Wajiha, polled their votes at Wapda Town Nowshera polling stations and expressed satisfaction over polling arrangements made by the ECP for women voters.
They said that polling of votes was a national obligation and urged female voters to come to polling stations in large numbers and poll their vote.
Police and security personnel were deployed for security reasons and ensured a smooth polling process.
Polling also continued in Charsadda district, where voters are coming to their respective polling stations and booths to exercise their right to vote.
The voters at polling stations setup at Prang, Tangi, Wali Bagh, Nisatta, Rajar, and all others are witnessing a rush of voters.
The voters include senior citizens, women, girls, persons with disabilities, farmers, and laborers, as well as the general public.
Former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq, who polled his vote at his native polling station, Mohib Banda Nowshera, said that casting votes was a national obligation and decision process for the future government.
The Ambassador urged voters not to wait until the afternoon and to come out of their homes by exercising their right to franchise in large numbers.
