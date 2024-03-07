PESCO holds facebook katchery for facilitation of consumers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) here Thursday holds a katchery on facebook to address problems of consumers living in remote areas.

The facebook katchery was conducted by Chief of Operation PESCO, Gul Nabi Syed.

A large number of consumers of far flung areas registered their complaints and informed authorities about their concerns regarding PESCO.

Chief Operation PESCO directed concerned officials to timely address problems of consumers and work with professionalism and dedication for facilitation of people.

He also informed consumers about efforts of PESCO to end power pilferage and removal of illegal electricity connections.

He also urged consumers to use electricity judiciously and pay their bills to ensure uninterrupted power supply.