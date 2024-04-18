PESCO notifies power suspension in Peshawar

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 20th and 22nd April from 8:00 a.m. to 2 :00 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 20th and 22nd April from 8:00 a.m. to 2 :00 p.m.

Consequently, consumers of Sikhandar Abad, Zaryab, Phandu Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi G, Nishtarabad, NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 20th and 24th April from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial, Jahangir Abad, University Town, NCB, Air Port, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 1,2, Old MES, Babu Ghari, Marble Industry, CAA, Palosi 1, Behari Colony, Tehkal Payan, Bank of Khyber, Scarp 1 feeders will face inconvenience.