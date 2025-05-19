PESCO restores power to all feeders after overnight storm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday restored electricity to all feeders across the region following a major disruption caused by a powerful storm last night, according to a company spokesperson.

Due to the strong winds and stormy weather, 110 feeders had tripped, leading to widespread power outages. However, PESCO teams remained on high alert throughout the night and worked diligently to ensure the restoration of electricity.

"As of now, all PESCO feeders are functioning normally, and electricity supply has been fully restored," the spokesperson confirmed.

PESCO Chief Akhtar Hameed Khan personally monitored the restoration efforts, while operational teams remained active in the field to complete repair work. In some areas, electricity was temporarily supplied through alternate routes on an emergency basis to minimize inconvenience to consumers.

The PESCO control room continues to monitor the electricity transmission system closely. Consumers are advised to report any issues or complaints by calling the helpline at 118.

APP/adi