Peshawar University denies full salary to employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The persisting financial crises has landed one of the oldest and prestigious institutions of higher education, the Peshawar University in hot waters, which has denied full salary to all of its employees for the month of January.

A notification issued by the office of Registrar revealed that the university has intimated the staff that, "due to financial constraints the University is not able to disburse full salary to its employees for the month of January and only basic and personal pay would be given.

"On the other hand the Peshawar University Teachers' Association (PUTA) expressed concern over the notification and said that denying the basic right to its employees by the university administration was totally unjust.

PUTA President Dr Fazl Nasir said Peshawar University has been rendering educational services from last 70, adding that despite COVID pandemic the teaching faculty diligently played their part in holding online classes and examinations besides performing administrative responsibilities.