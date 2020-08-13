Peshawarities throng to BRT stations for ZU tickets; fare for different stations announced

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The residents of Peshawar and adjoining districts here Thursday thronged to BRT stations to obtain ZU tickets after transport department announced fare list for different stations for the mega project.

In Peshawar, great rush of passengers was being seen at BRT stations including Hasthnagri, Firdos, Cantonment, Tehkal, board, Islamia College, Khyber Bazar and Hayatabad to obtain ZU cards. Prime Minister Imran Khan was due to formally inaugurate mega BRT project here on Thursday afternoon.

The transport department has announced travelling fare for different stations of BRT that would be enforced from today.

As per price list, Rs10 would be charged for five kilometers distance, Rs14 for 5kilometers to 10 kilometers, Rs20for 10km to 15 kilometers, Rs25 for 15km to 20 kilometers and Rs30 for 20km to 25 kilometers.

Similarly, Rs 35 was fixed for 25 kilometers to 30 kilometers, Rs 40 for 30km to 35 kilometers, Rs45 for 35km to 40 kilometers and Rs 50 for 40 kilometers onward up to Hayatabad.

The opening of BRT has created widespread jubilations among people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa especially Peshawar.

"BRT was a great project for Peshawarities that would provide state-of-the art travelling facilities to them," said Misal Khan, a retired Information Officer while talking to APP.

In spite of malicious propaganda of political opponents of PTI, he said, BRT was completed that would facility peoples of all walks of life including students, teachers, academicians, farmers, patients and laborers.

He said people in 220 state of the art air-conditioned buses with free wifi and mobile charging facilities would cover Chamakani-Hayatabad distance in short 45 minutes after passing 31 modern stations in 27.

5 kilometers long corridor of BRT against two and half hours taken by private Mazda buses and wagons.

The main track was connected with seven feeders service routes having 62 kilometers length with 146 stops would facilitate hundreds of thousands residents of Peshawar and people of adjoining districts on daily basis. A central room has been setup from where the entire operation of routes and buses would be monitored through 750 cameras.

Lecturer urdu Literature, Ehtisham Qaisar said Peshawarities was facing traffic jam problem since long especially at morning and evening at Hasthnagri, Khyber Bazaar and Dabgari Garden that would be addressed now after launching of BRT.

He said BRT corridor was passing through major hospitals including Lady Reading Hospital, Mulvi G Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Cantonment Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar that would facilitate patients coming here from across the province for treatment.

He said hundreds of thousands of students of Peshawar and adjoining districts would be facilitated from BRT as its track was passing through University of Peshawar, Islamia College University Peshawar, Pakistan Forest Institute, University of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry and University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar and punctuality in classrooms would be improved.

They congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Defense Minister Pervez Khattak on completion of the project and termed it a gift of PTI government for people of KP on Pakistan's 73 independence day to be celebrated on Friday.