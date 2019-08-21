PFA conducts interviews for 110 seats under internship program

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) ::Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday conducted interviews of newly fresh graduates for 110 seats offered in Punjab under the Internship Program.

According to spokesman, the purpose of this programme was to provide a platform for fresh graduates in order to polish their skills and ability.

Meanwhile, interviews have been conducted for filling 90 vacant seats in Operations Wing and 20 seats in Public Relations. The interviews were arranged for candidates in the PFA office of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

The authority has made all possible arrangements to facilitate the interviewees.

PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said that the selected candidate would be appointed across Punjab.

He directed officials to ensure the transparency and merit for hiring candidates as internees. He further directed for adhering to recruit special persons as per the policy of Punjab government.

He added that these candidates will get practical training from this internship program.