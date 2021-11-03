UrduPoint.com

PFA Discard 1,225kg Spurious Honey, Raw Material

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 08:28 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday discarded 1,225 kgs spurious honey and unwholesome food during crackdown against fake honey producing units in the provincial metropolis

The food safety team closed down a fake honey manufacturing unit in Data Ganj Bakhsh Town and discarded 800 kg of adulterated honey and 425 kg raw material, said a spokesperson.

Furthermore, PFA seized 80 kg substandard sugar, 35 kg glucose, five kilogram rose petal, five kilogram hazardous chemicals, packing material and empty bottles during the raid.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that the purpose of the crackdown was to ensure quality ,and adulteration-free honey in the market as the demand for honey increased due to onset of the winter season.

PFA took action against the unit for producing so-called food item loaded with harmful chemicals, sugar syrup, non-food graded colours and other prohibited ingredients.

