Open Menu

PFA Discards 4800kg Fungus Infected Mangoes In Kabirwala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM

PFA discards 4800kg fungus infected mangoes in Kabirwala

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) In a major operation against food adulteration, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a juice manufacturing plant on Khanewal Road, Kabirwala, and seized 4800 kilogram foul smelling mangoes and halted production the unit until improvements.

Acting on the directions of Director General Muhammad Asim Javed, the PFA Food Safety team raided a juice plant and recovered 4,800 kilograms of fungus infected, foul-smelling mangoes, which were being processed into pulp for large-scale juice production. The contaminated pulp was immediately disposed of, and the plant’s operation was suspended until improvement.

According to DG Asim Javed, people endangering lives of citizens for profit would be dealt with an iron hand.

He emphasized that the elimination of adulteration and counterfeit practices was essential for the creation of a healthy society.

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

3 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

4 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

5 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

5 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

5 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

5 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

6 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

6 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

6 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

6 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan