PFA discards 4800kg fungus infected mangoes in Kabirwala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) In a major operation against food adulteration, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a juice manufacturing plant on Khanewal Road, Kabirwala, and seized 4800 kilogram foul smelling mangoes and halted production the unit until improvements.

Acting on the directions of Director General Muhammad Asim Javed, the PFA Food Safety team raided a juice plant and recovered 4,800 kilograms of fungus infected, foul-smelling mangoes, which were being processed into pulp for large-scale juice production. The contaminated pulp was immediately disposed of, and the plant’s operation was suspended until improvement.

According to DG Asim Javed, people endangering lives of citizens for profit would be dealt with an iron hand.

He emphasized that the elimination of adulteration and counterfeit practices was essential for the creation of a healthy society.