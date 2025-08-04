DIG Hazara Pays Tribute To Police Martyrs In Abbottabad
Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Hazara Region, Nasir Mehmood Satti, visited the Police Martyrs’ Monument in Abbottabad on the occasion of Police Martyrs’ Day to pay homage to the fallen heroes.
During his visit, the DIG presented a salute, laid a floral wreath, and offered Fateha for the departed souls of the martyred officers. District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Tufail and other senior police officials were also present at the ceremony.
Speaking to the media, DIG Satti said that August 4 is observed annually to honor the supreme sacrifices of the brave sons of the nation who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists and criminal elements.
He said, “Police martyrs are our pride and will always remain an integral part of the police force.”
He added that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is fully committed to the welfare of the families of its martyrs and is taking every possible step to ensure their support and well-being, making it a top priority.
DIG Satti reaffirmed the resolve of the police force, stating that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police officers and personnel will continue to stand as a strong barrier against anti-state elements, terrorists, and criminals, and will carry on their struggle until such threats are completely eradicated.
