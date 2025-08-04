FDA directed to fully implement modern reforms for service delivery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) acting Director General Qaisar Abbas Rind has directed all departments to fully implement modern reforms to ensure prompt service delivery.

Chairing a meeting, he reviewed the progress of advanced reforms in service delivery ad emphasized that the benefits of record digitalization for improved governance should be directly accessible to citizens applying for services. He instructed staff to keep their departmental records updated and to process online applications promptly to avoid delays in providing relief to citizens.

He clarified that implementation of the reforms is not the responsibility of the Information Technology department alone but it requires all FDA departments to be linked to the new system and the staff should diligently perform their duties online.

He highlighted the importance of verifying various fees and dues online and said that the digitalization of records now allows for the online verification of all previous payment vouchers.

He encouraged staff to take full advantage of training sessions to master the new system.

The acting DG directed staff to maintain complete transparency in their work and to perform their duties with hard work and focus to ensure the successful implementation of the new online services.

Earlier, the staff from Estate Management, One-Window Counter and Finance Department received special training on the e-challan system, record verification and online processing of official tasks.

Director IT Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Deputy Directors Finance Faisal Tariq Butt, Humaira Ashraf, Deputy Director IT Abdullah Noor, Deputy Director Legal Mohsin Bashir and Assistant Director IT Usman Ramey were also present in the meeting.