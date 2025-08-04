FDA Directed To Fully Implement Modern Reforms For Service Delivery
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) acting Director General Qaisar Abbas Rind has directed all departments to fully implement modern reforms to ensure prompt service delivery.
Chairing a meeting, he reviewed the progress of advanced reforms in service delivery ad emphasized that the benefits of record digitalization for improved governance should be directly accessible to citizens applying for services. He instructed staff to keep their departmental records updated and to process online applications promptly to avoid delays in providing relief to citizens.
He clarified that implementation of the reforms is not the responsibility of the Information Technology department alone but it requires all FDA departments to be linked to the new system and the staff should diligently perform their duties online.
He highlighted the importance of verifying various fees and dues online and said that the digitalization of records now allows for the online verification of all previous payment vouchers.
He encouraged staff to take full advantage of training sessions to master the new system.
The acting DG directed staff to maintain complete transparency in their work and to perform their duties with hard work and focus to ensure the successful implementation of the new online services.
Earlier, the staff from Estate Management, One-Window Counter and Finance Department received special training on the e-challan system, record verification and online processing of official tasks.
Director IT Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Deputy Directors Finance Faisal Tariq Butt, Humaira Ashraf, Deputy Director IT Abdullah Noor, Deputy Director Legal Mohsin Bashir and Assistant Director IT Usman Ramey were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..3 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan4 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui4 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history4 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law5 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister5 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister5 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy5 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk6 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July6 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch6 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..6 hours ago