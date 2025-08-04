Open Menu

Governor Kundi Pays Homage At Police Martyrs Memorial

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Governor Kundi pays homage at Police Martyrs Memorial

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday visited the Police Lines Peshawar to pay tribute at the Police Martyrs Memorial on the occasion of Police Martyrs Day.

Accompanied by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Qasim Ali Khan, the Governor laid a floral wreath at the memorial in honor of the fallen heroes of the police force. SSP Operations Masood Khan Bangash, and other senior police officials were also present on this occasion.

A special contingent of police presented a salute at the memorial as part of the ceremony, marking the sacrifices made by police personnel in the line of duty.

Governor Kundi also offered prayers for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has paid rich tribute to the martyred police personnel across the country, particularly those from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his message, the Governor expressed solidarity with the families of the fallen heroes, affirming that the sacrifices of police martyrs will never be forgotten.

"We will never leave the families of our martyrs alone," he said.

He acknowledged the unmatched bravery of the police officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty, saying, "Our police personnel made the ultimate sacrifice, raising the nation's head with pride."

The Governor further emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have courageously thwarted attacks from Indian-backed terrorists.

"The KP police have shown exemplary valor in resisting and defeating acts of terrorism," he added.

Describing the police force as a symbol of national resilience, Governor Kundi said, "The determination of our police reflects the collective strength and courage of the nation."

He reiterated that the sacrifices of police martyrs would not go in vain, and expressed his hope for a peaceful Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Every police officer carries within them the spirit of martyrdom. Their sacrifices will bear fruit, and our dream of a peaceful province will be realized," he concluded.

