Kashmir Siege Day To Be Observed Tomorrow
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Various events, seminars, and rallies will be held throughout Bahawalpur district to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people on "Kashmir Siege Day" on Tuesday.
In this connection, a large solidarity rally will be taken out from the Deputy Commissioner Office to Farid Gate at 9:30 am, led by Deputy Commissioner Dr.
Farhan Farooq. Government employees, representatives of civil society, students, and citizens will participate in the rally. The purpose of the event is to highlight India's illegal occupation of Kashmir and the ongoing atrocities against the Kashmiri people, and to draw the attention of the international community to the Kashmir issue.
Recent Stories
UAE launches global youth dialogue to shape future of sustainable development be ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Hyderabad pays tribute to police Martyrs on Youm-e-Shuhada19 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief slams Indian oppression on Youm-e-Istehsal, vows support to Kashmiris19 minutes ago
-
Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui terms August 5 as 'Black Day,' urges world to confront India’s Kashmir ..39 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..8 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan9 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui9 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history10 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law10 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister10 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister10 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy11 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk11 hours ago