Kashmir Siege Day to be observed tomorrow

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Various events, seminars, and rallies will be held throughout Bahawalpur district to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people on "Kashmir Siege Day" on Tuesday.

In this connection, a large solidarity rally will be taken out from the Deputy Commissioner Office to Farid Gate at 9:30 am, led by Deputy Commissioner Dr.

Farhan Farooq. Government employees, representatives of civil society, students, and citizens will participate in the rally. The purpose of the event is to highlight India's illegal occupation of Kashmir and the ongoing atrocities against the Kashmiri people, and to draw the attention of the international community to the Kashmir issue.