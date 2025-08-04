PFA discards 1,610kg substandard meat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams launched a rigorous crackdown on meat shops and suppliers in Lahore, discarding 1,610 kilograms of substandard meat and poultry, and registering two FIRs.

During the operation, PFA’s food safety teams inspected 42 meat shops and supplier vehicles, checking a total of 65,000 kilograms of meat. One accused was arrested and two violators were heavily fined for critical violations of food safety laws.

In one notable incident, the meat safety team recovered dead poultry from a vehicle (registration number LES-6569). The poultry was immediately seized and destroyed, and a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the driver, who was arrested on the spot.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that poor hygiene conditions and the absence of valid medical certificates of food handlers were also observed at several locations. He emphasized that the supply of dead or diseased poultry is a serious criminal offense and that the PFA is committed to aligning the meat supply chain with international food safety standards.

He added that all available resources are being deployed to eradicate the adulteration mafia from Punjab. The DG urged citizens to avoid purchasing pre-slaughtered poultry and instead ensure meat is slaughtered in front of them.

The public is encouraged to report any violations through the PFA Helpline 1223.