PFA Disposes Of 1,500 Adulterated Milk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its inspection drive under the Safe Food City (SFC) project in Rawalpindi division and penalized four food business operators (FBOs) with Rs 73,000 cumulative fine besides disposing of 1,500 litres of adulterated milk.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the food and dairy safety teams checked general stores, marts, tea points, pan shops and milk carrier vehicles during the drive.

In Rawalpindi, dairy safety teams placed screening pickets at Mandra Toll Plaza and examined several milk carrier vehicles loaded with 15,000 litres. He said that PFA's dairy teams had taken milk samples for screening tests on the spot and discarded 37.5 mounds of milk due to found results not up to the mark.

He added that the regulatory body disposed of milk after finding contamination of polluted water and other adulterated ingredients in the milk.

He further said that the team raided a food point in PindDadan Khan Jhelum and imposed Rs 39,000 fine after recovering a huge quantity of banned food items including 108 sachets of Gutka, 875 sachets of substandard pan masala, inferior quality beverages and 500 kufi.

In another raid, a mart was slapped with a fine of Rs20,000 in Jhelum for selling expired food items including cold drinks, spread powder, food colour, jam, coffee, corn puff and snacks, he said.

The Punjab Food Authority is bringing an international-style policy for the supply of pure milk, he said, adding the PFA is also utilizing all available resources to eliminate adulteration across the province.

He appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in their surroundings and to inform PFA on the 1223 helpline number or PFA Facebook page in case of witnessing any suspicious activities related to the food.

