PFA disposes off 540 litres adulterated milk

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided against the adulteration mafia and disposed off 540 liters of adulterated milk.

According to details, the PFA dairy safety team raided a milk collection unit on Rangpur Road, and adulteration of water and detergents was found in the milk during checking. There was no record of the sale and purchase of milk also.

The food safety team disposed off milk and imposed Rs 14000 fine on the owners.

The DG Food Authority said that milk was a basic human food which is consumed by children, young and old people and mixing into it was a serious crime. He said that there would be no permission for anyone to play with the health of the masses.

PFA was working on a mission to ensure the supply of food products free of adulteration and will continue operations on a regular basis against adulteration.