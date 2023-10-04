Open Menu

PFA Disposes Off 540 Litres Adulterated Milk

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 05:37 PM

PFA disposes off 540 litres adulterated milk

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided against the adulteration mafia and disposed off 540 liters of adulterated milk.

According to details, the PFA dairy safety team raided a milk collection unit on Rangpur Road, and adulteration of water and detergents was found in the milk during checking. There was no record of the sale and purchase of milk also.

The food safety team disposed off milk and imposed Rs 14000 fine on the owners.

The DG Food Authority said that milk was a basic human food which is consumed by children, young and old people and mixing into it was a serious crime. He said that there would be no permission for anyone to play with the health of the masses.

PFA was working on a mission to ensure the supply of food products free of adulteration and will continue operations on a regular basis against adulteration.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Fine Road Young Sale Rangpur

Recent Stories

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strateg ..

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strategic collaboration with NAFFCO

22 minutes ago
 First edition of Fujairah International Conference ..

First edition of Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research kicks off

22 minutes ago
 ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiati ..

‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee holds ‘Cordoba ..

22 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adop ..

Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adopt sustainable practices

23 minutes ago
 UAE President receives credentials of foreign amba ..

UAE President receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

23 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food sec ..

Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food security at Anuga 2023 in Germany

23 minutes ago
ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contra ..

ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contract for low-carbon LNG project ..

23 minutes ago
 We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asi ..

We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asia: Deputy Head of NBK&#039;s I ..

23 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

38 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

2 hours ago
 The army chief's monitoring of all operations incl ..

The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan