UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Teams Check 186 Food Units, Three Ice Factories Stopped From Production

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:30 AM

PFA teams check 186 food units, three ice factories stopped from production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams imposed heavy fines to business units over violation during checking and stopped three ice factories from production till improvement.

The food safety teams checked 186 food units across the division and imposed Rs 25,000 fine to beverages unit over storing mangoes into chemical drums.

Similarly, Rs 10,000 fine imposed on hospital canteen over poor cleanliness.

Three ice factories were stopped from production till improvement after water samples used to fail during analysis. Unhygienic chemical were found in the water during test.

Director General PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana said that the food business owners should take special care during food manufacturing.

He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in preparing food in polluted environment.

Related Topics

Business Poor Punjab Water Fine From

Recent Stories

Five FC personnel martyred in terrorists’ attack ..

4 minutes ago

OPPO takes home 12 awards at CVPR 2021 while the p ..

9 minutes ago

The Country’s Fastest Growing Smartphone Brand r ..

17 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Humid, cloudy weather expected to continue for com ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.