PFA teams check 186 food units, three ice factories stopped from production

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams imposed heavy fines to business units over violation during checking and stopped three ice factories from production till improvement.

The food safety teams checked 186 food units across the division and imposed Rs 25,000 fine to beverages unit over storing mangoes into chemical drums.

Similarly, Rs 10,000 fine imposed on hospital canteen over poor cleanliness.

Three ice factories were stopped from production till improvement after water samples used to fail during analysis. Unhygienic chemical were found in the water during test.

Director General PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana said that the food business owners should take special care during food manufacturing.

He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in preparing food in polluted environment.