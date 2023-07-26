PFA wastes1000-kg pickle

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday discarded 1000-kg fungus-infected pickle during a crackdown in the district.

According to a press release issued by the PFA, a food safety team, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid at a pickle factory in Chak No 91 NB and pickle was being prepared with chemically treated vegetables in non-food grade drums which was infested with insects and fungus layers.

The team discarded 1000-kg unhygienic pickle and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 onthe owner while a case was also got registered.