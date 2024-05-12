Open Menu

PGLDS Calls For Mandatory Hepatitis B Vaccination At Birth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) President of the Pakistan GI Liver Diseases Society (PGLDS) Dr. Lubna Kamani, on Sunday called for measures akin to those implemented in other countries, such as mandating hepatitis B vaccinations at birth to eradicate the prevalence of hepatitis in Pakistan.

“This would ensure that birth certificates are only granted after vaccination, averting the illness,"she said.

She was addressing the sixth annual two-day conference held at the PC Hotel Karachi, reported by a private news channel.

The conference was organized by the Pakistan GI Liver Diseases Society aimed to raise awareness about hepatitis B and C.

Further, she suggested that individuals should undergo hepatitis B and C testing before obtaining their national identity cards at the age of 18 to gauge the prevalence and facilitate its eradication.

Highlighting reasons for low vaccination rates, she pointed to home births, underscoring the need to train midwives to administer vaccinations.

On the occasion, Patron-in-Chief of the Pakistan GI Liver Disease Society, Dr. Shahid Ahmed, said that reliance on healers, unsafe medical practices, and migration were the key factors contributing to Pakistan's alarming position in hepatitis B and C prevalence.

Drawing parallels with Egypt's successful hepatitis elimination efforts, Dr. Ahmed emphasized the importance of widespread screening and treatment facilities, which led to the eradication of hepatitis C in the country.

He further stated that while hepatitis C is curable, hepatitis B can be effectively controlled with medication.

Epidemiologists present at the conference noted that over fifteen million people in Pakistan suffer from hepatitis B and C, with hundreds of thousands dying annually from complications like liver cancer.

The conference featured renowned gastroenterologists from Pakistan, the middle East, the Far East, Europe, and America, contributing to the discourse on hepatitis prevention and treatment.

