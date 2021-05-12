PHA carries out cleaning work of green belts in city

UrduPoint.com
Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani on Wednesday visited Canal Road to review green belts cleaning and other horticulture works

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani on Wednesday visited Canal Road to review green belts cleaning and other horticulture works.

The chairman met field staff, gardeners and appreciated their work even in hot weather, and directed directors to depute necessary staff in field during Eid holidays.

Yasir Gillani said the PHA would take all possible measures to make the city clean and green and every one had a responsibility to take special care of plants and trees.

Horticuture Director Misbahul Hassan Dar, Project Director Canal Road Zahid Iqbal and Director Zone-1 Zaheerul Hassan and others were also present.

