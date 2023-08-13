Open Menu

PHA Hosts Art Contest To Celebrate I-Day

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2023 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore organised a painting competition on the eve of Independence Day at Jilani Park on Sunday, where more than 70 students from different colleges and universities participated.

The participants created paintings featuring Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Minar-e-Pakistan, Shahi Qila, and the historical heritage of Pakistan as a tribute to Pakistan's independence.

At the end of the competition, PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo awarded cash prizes and certificates to the children who secured the first, second, third, and special positions.

During the media briefing about the painting competition and Independence Day, Wattoo emphasized how the students skillfully expressed their ideas of Independence Day through their artwork, showcasing their artistic talents.

He also highlighted the positive impact of extracurricular activities on enhancing the mental abilities of children. Wattoo announced that the PHA would be distributing saplings at various locations across the city on August 14 as part of the 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign.

Additionally, he mentioned that the PHA had adorned the main streets of the city with lighting, national flags, and billboards to mark the occasion of Independence Day. Headquarters Deputy Director Hassanul Haq, PRO Muhammad Ahmed Saad, and other officers were also present.

