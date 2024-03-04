PHA Launches Cleanup Operation
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has launched an operation against encroachments in green areas which are affecting beautification of the city
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has launched an operation against encroachments in green areas which are affecting beautification of the city.
Official sources said here Monday that an operation against encroachers had been initiated on the instructions of Director General Zamir Hussain.
In this regard, an anti-encroachment team under the supervision of In-charge Wasim Abbas held an operation in Akbar Chowk, Gulistan Colony and cleared the roads from illegal setups.
The DG said that complaints received by citizens would also be redressed on priority and according to the vision of the Punjab government, parks and green belts would be restored to their original condition and cleanliness would also be taken care of.
He said that an all-out effort was being made by the authority to make the city lush green.
