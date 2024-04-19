PHA's 7-day Flora Festival From April 22
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 02:51 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha Tauqeer Haider Kazmi has said the flora festival would be held from April 22 to April 28 in connection with the Spring Festival celebrations.
Talking to APP here on Friday, he said the Flora Festival 2024 would feature a flower exhibition along with musical, magical, and variety shows, food courts, fire dances, kids’ activities, mechanical rides, industrial exhibitions, stage plays, poetry, and literary competitions, among other colourful programmes in which popular local and national artistes and singers would showcase their talents.
He said the PHA Sargodha was actively engaged in providing healthy atmosphere by maintaining parks, greenbelts, and green areas, and offering a variety of positive recreational activities to the public.
Recent Stories
Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain
NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals3 minutes ago
-
No normalcy but silence of graveyard in IIOJK: Ruhullah Mehdi4 minutes ago
-
Protest held in Srinagar, Baramulla against IIOJK authorities’ anti-people policies4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to further strengthen parliamentary cooperation with Kazakhstan: Speaker4 minutes ago
-
Minister advocates for IT sector growth with public-private collaboration4 minutes ago
-
PHC orders speaker KP assembly to administer oath of members on reserved seats5 minutes ago
-
Tight security arrangements made to ensure foolproof security for Pak-NZ T-20 matches5 minutes ago
-
14-member Balochistan cabinet sworn in14 minutes ago
-
PBM honours women graduates with technical skills for successful future14 minutes ago
-
Inter-collegiate women cricket tournament held14 minutes ago
-
Six drug peddlers arrested with over 4690 grams charras25 minutes ago
-
3-day training program on AI in teaching practices concluded at AIOU25 minutes ago