Open Menu

PHA's 7-day Flora Festival From April 22

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 02:51 PM

PHA's 7-day flora festival from April 22

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha Tauqeer Haider Kazmi has said the flora festival would be held from April 22 to April 28 in connection with the Spring Festival celebrations.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said the Flora Festival 2024 would feature a flower exhibition along with musical, magical, and variety shows, food courts, fire dances, kids’ activities, mechanical rides, industrial exhibitions, stage plays, poetry, and literary competitions, among other colourful programmes in which popular local and national artistes and singers would showcase their talents.

He said the PHA Sargodha was actively engaged in providing healthy atmosphere by maintaining parks, greenbelts, and green areas, and offering a variety of positive recreational activities to the public.

Related Topics

Fire Sargodha April From

Recent Stories

Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of ..

Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals

3 minutes ago
 Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

3 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

15 hours ago
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

15 hours ago
 G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

15 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

15 hours ago
 5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

16 hours ago
 Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

16 hours ago
 NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent r ..

NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan