Open Menu

PHA's Chrysanthemum Show Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 05:47 PM

PHA's chrysanthemum show concludes

The annual chrysanthemum show, organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore at the Jilani Park (formerly Race Course Park), concluded on Monday after a successful two-week run

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The annual chrysanthemum show, organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore at the Jilani Park (formerly Race Course Park), concluded on Monday after a successful two-week run.

According to a spokesperson, the exhibition, open to members of the public since December 4, featured more than 50 vibrant specimens of chrysanthemums.

The venue was decorated with over 35,000 flowers, showcasing a variety of chrysanthemums and marigolds, among others. The main attraction was the innovative use of flowers to craft topiaries of animals such as peacocks and giraffes.

As part of the event, the PHA hosted a cut flower competition, drawing participants from Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), Kinnaird College, and the National College of Arts (NCA).

Throughout the show, the Jilani Park saw a steady influx of visitors exploring a world of rare blooms, notable for their size, colour, and rare forms.

Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, lauding the efforts of the organising committee, remarked that the exhibition was the highlight of PHA's horticultural Calendar. He credited the success of the "immaculate yet demanding show" to the hard work of the department.

The event attracted prominent personalities, including Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman, Housing Minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman.

Related Topics

Lahore World Governor Punjab Nasir December Event From Race LCWU Housing

Recent Stories

PM Kakar departs for Kuwait to condole demise of E ..

PM Kakar departs for Kuwait to condole demise of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Alhmad Al ..

5 minutes ago
 Teams confirmed for ICC Women’s T20 WC Global Qu ..

Teams confirmed for ICC Women’s T20 WC Global Qualifier 2024

15 minutes ago
 OSA Whites, OSA Reds win at OSA platinum jubilee c ..

OSA Whites, OSA Reds win at OSA platinum jubilee cricket tournament

15 minutes ago
 LDA demolishes, seals buildings on violation of pa ..

LDA demolishes, seals buildings on violation of parking rules

14 minutes ago
 Man City to play Copenhagen in Champions League la ..

Man City to play Copenhagen in Champions League last 16 short on glamour ties

15 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram achieves milestone of 15,000 steps dur ..

Wasim Akram achieves milestone of 15,000 steps during morning walk

22 minutes ago
Former Caretaker Interior Minister Safraz Bugti jo ..

Former Caretaker Interior Minister Safraz Bugti joins PPP

31 minutes ago
 SC set asides BHC order on delimitations in two co ..

SC set asides BHC order on delimitations in two constituencies of Balochistan

38 minutes ago
 Top equity markets mostly down as Fed rate-cut ral ..

Top equity markets mostly down as Fed rate-cut rally fades

35 minutes ago
 DR Congo presidential candidates in final push ahe ..

DR Congo presidential candidates in final push ahead of vote

35 minutes ago
 Gwadar, Hainan forge stronger bonds as free trade ..

Gwadar, Hainan forge stronger bonds as free trade zone partners

35 minutes ago
 Rupee on recovery path; gains 05 paisa against Dol ..

Rupee on recovery path; gains 05 paisa against Dollar

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan