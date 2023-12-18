(@FahadShabbir)

The annual chrysanthemum show, organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore at the Jilani Park (formerly Race Course Park), concluded on Monday after a successful two-week run

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The annual chrysanthemum show, organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore at the Jilani Park (formerly Race Course Park), concluded on Monday after a successful two-week run.

According to a spokesperson, the exhibition, open to members of the public since December 4, featured more than 50 vibrant specimens of chrysanthemums.

The venue was decorated with over 35,000 flowers, showcasing a variety of chrysanthemums and marigolds, among others. The main attraction was the innovative use of flowers to craft topiaries of animals such as peacocks and giraffes.

As part of the event, the PHA hosted a cut flower competition, drawing participants from Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), Kinnaird College, and the National College of Arts (NCA).

Throughout the show, the Jilani Park saw a steady influx of visitors exploring a world of rare blooms, notable for their size, colour, and rare forms.

Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, lauding the efforts of the organising committee, remarked that the exhibition was the highlight of PHA's horticultural Calendar. He credited the success of the "immaculate yet demanding show" to the hard work of the department.

The event attracted prominent personalities, including Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman, Housing Minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman.