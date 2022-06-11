UrduPoint.com

PHC Conducts 3-day Training Workshop For Punjab Institute Of Cardiology Staff

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2022 | 08:23 PM

PHC conducts 3-day training workshop for Punjab Institute of Cardiology staff

A three-day training workshop organised by the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) for the senior clinical, administrative and nursing staff of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) was concluded here on Saturday

A three-day training workshop organised by the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) for the senior clinical, administrative and nursing staff of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) was concluded here on Saturday.

The workshop was held on the implementation of the minimum service standards (MSDS) and 'Cardiac Cath-Lab Standards and Best Practice Guidelines'.

In the concluding session, Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz emphasised abiding by the professional ethics, sustained implementation of the MSDS, and ensuring credentialing of the expert interventional cardiologists in accordance with the Cath lab standards enforced by the PHC.

Director Clinical Governance and Organizational Standards Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya, Additional Director PHC Dr Rehan Saeed and Deputy Director PHC Dr Imtiaz Ali conducted the training.

The set of standards, pertaining to ten functional areas falling under patient care and organisational management, were elaborated on and discussed at length.

Dr Mushtaq Ahmad emphasised the importance of implementing 'Cardiac Cath Lab Standards and Best Practice Guidelines, which were developed by the Pakistan Society of Interventional Cardiology.

Executive Director PIC Prof Dr Bilal Mohy-ud-Din, while addressing the concluding session, thanked the PHC for providing the opportunity of updating the PIC team on quality in healthcare and regulations.

More Stories From Pakistan

