PHC Orders Speaker KP Assembly To Administer Oath Of Members On Reserved Seats
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Peshawar High Court on Friday issued an order and asked the speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly to administer oaths to the elected members on reserved seats.
The order noted that preventing newly elected members from taking oaths was a violation of the Constitution.
The detailed judgment of 24-page was written by Justice SM Attiq Shah, who also asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and provincial cabinet to take steps for convening of assembly session for the purpose of oath taking.
The order referring to Article 105 of the Constitution, said that a meeting of the KP Assembly should be convened within 14-day and these newly elected members should be sworn in before the Senate elections in KP.
