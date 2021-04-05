PHC seals 1782 clinics of quacks in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed 1782 clinics of quacks in the division during 9457 raids and closed business of 3563 quacks.

Chairing a meeting to review health facilities on Monday at , Chairman PHC, Dr Saqib Aziz informed that public should convey information to the commission at 0800 00742 about the quackery in their areas.

He stated that the commission was taking stringent action against the hospitals having sub standard facilities adding that it has sealed 635 clinics in Multan district only during 3245 raids.

Registration of the health facilities with poor facilities has been cancelled, Dr Saqib said and added that Operation Theatre of Liaq Rafiq Hospital has been closed on 11 reported cases of loss of vision after cataract surgery.

DC, Ali Shahzad, Director Health Services Wasim Ramzi, ADCs Arshad Gopang, Qamar Zaman Qaisarani, and other officials were present.

Secretary Health South Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti was also present on video link.