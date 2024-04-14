PhD Admission Test Held At ICCBS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) organized an entrance test for admissions to its PhD Degree Programme for 2024 on Sunday.
A spokesman for the ICCBS – University of Karachi said this was the first intake of students in the PhD Degree Programme for 2024. He said that dozens of candidates appeared in the test that started at 10:00 am and concluded at noon at the L.E.J. National Science Information Center (ICCBS).
On the special instructions of Prof. Dr Farzana Shaheen, the Director of the ICCBS, University of Karachi, strict security arrangements were made and unauthorized individuals were not allowed near the test centre, the spokesman said, adding that the test results will be announced on the centre’s and the University’s website on April 22.
As per the policy of the international centre, all admissions will be given to students purely on a merit basis under the announced higher learning program of the University of Karachi.
The successful students will have to appear in the interviews scheduled to be held on April 25, he said and maintained that the successful students would be given admission to the Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) and H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi.
