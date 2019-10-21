UrduPoint.com
PhD Scholars' Open Defense Held At The Varsity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 10:00 AM



BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The open defense of two PhD scholars of education Department was held at Islamia University Bahawalpur here.



The subject of research thesis of PhD scholar, Naseer Ahmed Shah was "Assessment of Teachers' Code of Conduct and Implementation at Secondary school Level".

The subject of PhD scholar, Shehzadi Iqra Naz Malik was "Analysis of English Teacher's Multiple Assessment Practices at Secondary Level in Pakistan". The two scholars completed their research thesis under the supervision of Prof Dr. Naseer Akhtar, the Chairman of Education Department, Islamia University Bahawalpur. The external supervisors were including Prof Dr. Mamtaz Akhtar and Prof Dr. Shamim Haider.

