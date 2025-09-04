SSP reviews security arrangements for Eid Milad-un- Nabi

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas, Dr. Sumair Noor Channa on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements across the district for celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) by conducting detailed visits to various seminaries and centers.

During the visits, he met with religious scholars and organizers, assured them that the police would ensure security deployment.

According to the police spokesman, the SSP visited Madani Markaz Faizan-e-Madina, where he met with Dawat-e-Islami’s in-charge Hafiz Zain Attari. Similarly, he visited Madrassa, Kanz-ul-Eeman and met with Mufti Hafiz Mahmood Qadri to discuss security measures.

Later, he also visited Jamia Noor-ul-Quran Madrassa (Seminary) and met with its head, Mufti Muhammad Sharif Saeedi.

Afterwards, a special meeting was held under the chairmanship of SSP Mirpurkhas with religious scholars in connection with Rabi-ul-Awwal, where detailed discussions took place regarding district-level security and administrative measures for Eid Milad-un-Nabi PBUH celebrations.

On the occasion, the SSP said that preparations for Rabi-ul-Awwal were in progress and the best possible security arrangements were being ensured throughout the district.

On the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, a total of 45 large and small Eid Milad-un-Nabi PBUH processions and rallies will be held across the district, for which foolproof security arrangements will be made with the cooperation of police special units, the special branch, plainclothes policemen, and other institutions.

Approximately 1,380 police officers and personnel will be performing security duties on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

SSP Dr. Sumair Noor Channa strictly instructed officers and personnel to ensure stringent security measures during all processions and programs.

To deal with any untoward incident, the district control room will remain active 24 hours, while snap-checking and patrolling at police station levels will be made more effective.

The close coordination will be maintained with religious scholars and the civil administration to ensure all events are held in a peaceful environment.

