Two Policemen Injured In A Firing Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Two policemen injured in a firing incident

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Two policemen on Thursday got injured in firing incident in the city .

A policeman referred to Peshawar due to his critical condition, the police spokesman said.

According to details, some unidentified person opened firing on policemen between Shakardara and Nashpa areas.

The policemen including Muhammad Irfan and Khalid Khan were injured in the incident, he added.

Both the injured were shifted to KDA Hospital, he said, adding Muhammad Irfan was referred to Peshawar later.

APP/azq/378

