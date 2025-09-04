Open Menu

Dengue Erupts As 19 New Cases Reported In Pindi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Dengue erupts as 19 new cases reported in Pindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The District Health Authority (DHA), Rawalpindi has reported 19 new cases during the last 24 hours, showing a continuous hike in dengue cases.

According to the detailed stats released here by the health authority, a total of 178 confirmed dengue cases have been identified since January. Of these, 55 patients have been admitted, including 25 confirmed cases. No death has been reported till date.

In terms of vector surveillance, from January the health teams have inspected over 4.5 million houses, finding 102592 positive for dengue larvae. Over as 1.2 million spots were also checked, of which 15030 have been found positive, totalling 117622 larvae detection.

To enforce anti-dengue measures, the DHA has taken punitive actions by registering 3390 FIRs, sealing 1314 premises, issuing 3070 challans and imposing fines amounting above Rs. 7.1 million.

The new cases in the last 24 hours are distributed across various areas, with Potohar Town (Peri-Urban) reporting the highest at 7 cases, followed by the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi with 6 cases. Other localities include Gujjar Khan and Kulyal with 2 cases each, and one case each in areas of Kahuta, Rawalpindi Cantonment and other union councils including Gangal and Sadiqabad.

Recent Stories

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

4 minutes ago
 Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

3 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

5 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

7 hours ago
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

16 hours ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

16 hours ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

16 hours ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

17 hours ago
 PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

17 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan