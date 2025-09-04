Dengue erupts as 19 new cases reported in Pindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The District Health Authority (DHA), Rawalpindi has reported 19 new cases during the last 24 hours, showing a continuous hike in dengue cases.

According to the detailed stats released here by the health authority, a total of 178 confirmed dengue cases have been identified since January. Of these, 55 patients have been admitted, including 25 confirmed cases. No death has been reported till date.

In terms of vector surveillance, from January the health teams have inspected over 4.5 million houses, finding 102592 positive for dengue larvae. Over as 1.2 million spots were also checked, of which 15030 have been found positive, totalling 117622 larvae detection.

To enforce anti-dengue measures, the DHA has taken punitive actions by registering 3390 FIRs, sealing 1314 premises, issuing 3070 challans and imposing fines amounting above Rs. 7.1 million.

The new cases in the last 24 hours are distributed across various areas, with Potohar Town (Peri-Urban) reporting the highest at 7 cases, followed by the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi with 6 cases. Other localities include Gujjar Khan and Kulyal with 2 cases each, and one case each in areas of Kahuta, Rawalpindi Cantonment and other union councils including Gangal and Sadiqabad.