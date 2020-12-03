UrduPoint.com
PHP Distributes 13645 Pamphlets About Road Safety

Thu 03rd December 2020

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police distributed 13645 pamphlets in November 2020 to create awareness among people about road safety in Faisalabad region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police distributed 13645 pamphlets in November 2020 to create awareness among people about road safety in Faisalabad region.

SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Chaudhary Farooq Hundal said Thursday that mobile education unit of PHP police was active for creating awareness about road safety in this connection this unit has so far visited 30 educational institutions, 21 public places, 22 taxi stands, 21 commercial markets, 9 villages, 12 hospitals, 12 petrol pumps, 20 goods transport stands, 9 union councils and 13 banks in addition to arranging 20 road shows and road safety camps across the division.

He said that PHP police pasted reflectors on slow-moving vehicles and trolleys,whereas 13645 informative pamphlets were distributed among road users during November 2020.

Meanwhile, Incharge Mobile Education Unit Sub Inspector Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti said that PHP police launched a campaign against smog and fog and in this connection, the motorists and road users were informed about harmful impacts of smog and fog.

