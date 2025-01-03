Open Menu

PHP Held 6,537 POs During 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 06:53 PM

Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) police claimed to have arrested 6,537 proclaimed offenders (POs) including court absconders by checking 31.4 million commuters through e-police post App on highways of the Punjab province during the year-2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025)

A spokesperson for the PHP said here Friday that patrolling police checked 18.8 million vehicles through modern technologies on highways and recovered 3,350 theft vehicles and motorcycles. Legal action was also taken against 869,000 overloaded vehicles and 12,000 others for installation of gas cylinders illegally.

The patrolling police also issued 148,000 driving licenses to drivers and 678 missing children were reunited with families across the province during the year.

As many as 5005 temporary and permanent encroachments were also removed from roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The police teams extended help of different nature to more than 112,000 passengers while the police Khidmat center supported another 119,000 people in the province.

At least 1093 cases of illicit weapons were registered and 20,925 liters of liquor, 400kg of hashish, 53kg of opium, and 5.5kg of heroin were also seized during the period, the spokesperson said.

