PIA Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Sialkot Airport

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 05:31 PM

PIA flight makes emergency landing at Sialkot Airport

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Paris to Lahore on Wednesday made an emergency landing at the Sialkot International Airport

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Paris to Lahore on Wednesday made an emergency landing at the Sialkot International Airport.

The flight PK-784 landed at the Sialkot Airport due to bad weather and presence of a large number of birds flying in and around the Lahore Airport.

The PIA officials said that the flight was later sent to the Lahore Airport after getting clearance from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

