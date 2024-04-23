Open Menu

PILDAT Delegation Visits KPCVE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 09:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Ahmad Bilal Mahboob, President Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), led a representative delegation on a visit to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (KPCVE).

The delegation met with Dr Ayaz, Chief Coordinator of the Center and Director General Dr Qasim. At the meeting, there was an exchange of views on bilateral matters. Director-General of the Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism, Dr Qasim, CVE Manager Dr Irfan, and other officials were also present. An introductory session was held with the delegation, during which discussions on bilateral matters took place.

The purpose of the meeting was to understand the background of the establishment of the Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism in the province and to prepare for homework guidance on the establishment of such centers in other provinces.

Dr Ayaz and Dr Qasim briefed the delegation on the establishment, functions and current performance of the institution.

The CCO informed the delegation that in 2021, the Federal Government had revised the National Action Plan recommending the establishment of such centers in the provinces, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had taken the lead by establishing this center of excellence.

It is a research-based institution that conducts research on the causes, consequences, and other issues related to violent extremism and advises the government with recommendations.

President PILDAT expressed satisfaction with the establishment of the institution. The delegation praised the performance of the institution and affirmed the establishment of such institutions in other provinces.

During the meeting, President PILDAT presented a compilation of research publications for the institution, while the delegation head was also presented with an appreciation shield by the Center's administration.

