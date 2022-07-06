UrduPoint.com

Pilgrims Under Govt Hajj Scheme Getting Excellent Facilities, Special Gifts In Makkah: Minister

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor Wednesday said that all intended pilgrims under government hajj schemes were being provided excellent facilities including food, residence, transportation and special gifts of luxury Ka'aba patterned prayer rugs in Makkah.

In an exclusive talk with ptv news channel from Makkah, he said that this year's hajj was a big challenge for government, adding, Pakistan's hajj subsidy package was still cheaper than other countries where Mulana Fazl u Rehman and PM Shahbaz Sharif had paid special attention to facilitate hujjaj.

Pakistani government with the help of Saudi administration had made remarkable arrangements and provide every possible facility to intending pilgrims, he said adding that due to previous government's immature policies the hajj rate was high.

He said that within short span of time present government under the strict directions of PM Shehbaz Sharif had made arrangements and brought down hajj cost for pilgrims.

He added that the pilgrims in Makkah had also expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements of government.

The minister said that a comprehensive and affordable package was introduced for hujjaj and Zam Zam water was being distributed among pilgrims. Replying to a question about fake news propaganda on social media, he replied that opponents and extremist should stop their negative agenda and respect the state and its institutions.

He further said that every citizen should show maturity while using social media platforms and be sensible citizens and not to politicize Hajj. He further said that people who are performing hajj should pray for the lasting peace, prosperity and well being of people of Jammu and Kashmir and also for people of Pakistan.

