PIMS employees stage protest in favour of demands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The medical and non-medical staff of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Tuesday staged a protest in favour of their demands.

Addressing the protesters, speakers said that if their demands are not approved by the competent authorities then there will be strike in the hospital from Wednesday.

They also asked to review the decision about the Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) ordinance for better functioning of the hospital matters.

The protest was attended by doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff.

Meanwhile due to protest of doctors a large number of patients had to face hurdles in their treatment while many of them requested the hospital staff to avoid giving strike call as many patients will suffer from this decision.