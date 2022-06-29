Pindi Police tightens noose against drug pushers

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The police, in an operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers, arrested four accused on Wednesday.

The police also recovered marijuana and liquor from the arrested and registered separate cases against them, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

The Race Course Police Station team arrested accused Wajid and recovered 140 grams of cannabis from him.

The Civil Lines Police arrested accused Yousuf and recovered five liters of liquor from him, while Gujjar Khan Police arrested two accused Mubeen and Yashoom Masih and confiscated two bottles of liquor from them.