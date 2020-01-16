Plan chalked out against fuel adulteration in Lahore

Provincial Secretary Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Saima Saeed on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss issues of fuel adulteration and chalk out a plan here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Secretary Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Saima Saeed on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss issues of fuel adulteration and chalk out a plan here.

She briefed all participants that it was decided in the second meeting of cabinet sub-committee to meet with the commissioner Lahore, DC Lahore, representatives of industries, transport and Lahore police to address issue of fuel adulteration.

The aim of the meeting was to formulate a clear and comprehensive plan to deal with violations of environment, she added.

ADC (G) Safdar Virk told the meeting about actions taken by the district administration and said samples were collected and forwarded to laboratories for inspection.

He said more issues were coming from mini pumps, normally existed at homes.

Representative of transport, industry, police, Additional Secretary EPD Khadija Tul Kubra, Director Environment Naseem ur Rehman and other concerned officers were also present.