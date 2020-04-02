UrduPoint.com
Plan Soon For Supply Of Ration To Deserving People: Minister

Thu 02nd April 2020

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid met philanthropists and welfare organisations representatives at the Deputy Commissioner's office on Thursday to chalk out a strategy for support to the marginalised population in Punjab in the wake of corona restrictions

Executive Director Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib and Professor Hussain Jaffery were also present, along with the members of welfare organisations. Akhuwat, one of world's largest interest-free micro-finance and social development organisations, has already started a programme for ration supply to the deserving people.

The minister apprised the participants about the Punjab government's plan to provide supplies and essentials to labourers and street vendors.

The minister said, "We are preparing lists of labourers and street vendors at union council level so that support is provided to them. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has given us the task of ensuring livelihood to the marginalised groups of society, who are most affected by the restrictions.

"We are working with the philanthropists to provide ration items like flour, rice, pulses, sugar, ghee or edible oil, soap and other daily-use items."Dr Yasmin said, "We are fully aware of the problems of the common man. We are trying our best to provide relief to the needy. At the same time, we are making all-out efforts to combat the corona threat."

