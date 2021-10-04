Plan to develop PIBTS

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, in a meeting held at Specialized Health and Medical Education Department here on Monday vowed to develop Punjab Institute of Blood Transfusion Services (PIBTS).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, in a meeting held at Specialized Health and Medical education Department here on Monday vowed to develop Punjab Institute of Blood Transfusion Services (PIBTS).

Present on the occasion were Special Secretary SH&ME Department Ajmal Bhatti, Prof Javed Chaudhry and officials of the Punjab Institute of Blood Transfusion Services. The Health Minister reviewed the performance of the Institute and measures for improvement.

The Health Minister said the Institute of Blood Transfusion Services would be completely revamped and developed on modern lines. He added the idea behind this revamping was to improve the quality of services rendered by the Institute. New staff had been hired at vacant positions for enhanced performance and training of new staff would be organized very soon.

She said that in the next phase, the capacity of regional blood centers would be scaled up, adding that Regional Centers had been set up in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur. All Teaching Hospitals of Punjab have blood separation facility available, she said.

She said, currently Blood Banks were operational in 27 DHQs and 134 THQs. "We need to strengthen coordination between Primary and Secondary healthcare Department and the Specialized Healthcare& Medical Education Department to boost the capacity of blood banks" she said and added that theobjective of these measures were to ensure safe blood transfusion system in the province.