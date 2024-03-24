Open Menu

'Plant For Pakistan' Drive Continues In Narowal District

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM

'Plant for Pakistan' drive continues in Narowal district

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza, the "Plant for Pakistan" plantation drive of Chief Minister Punjab continues successfully.

Under the campaign, Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Tanveer Ahmed Tatla and Assistant Director (AD) Agriculture (Extension) Ehsan-ul-Haq Pannu planted saplings in the lawns of their respective offices.

Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Tanweer Ahmed Tatla and Assistant Director (AD)Agriculture Ehsan-ul-Haq Pannu said that Allah Almighty has given us the opportunity in the blessed month of Ramzan to remove mental, physical and spiritual pollution as well as we need to increase steps towards removing environmental pollution. Therefore, in this regard, every person of the country has to plant a sapling so that citizens of our country can take oxygen in a better environment. So it is necessary to plant more trees to improve the environment, they added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Narowal

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

18 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

18 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

18 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

18 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

18 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

18 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

18 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

18 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

19 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan