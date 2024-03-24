'Plant For Pakistan' Drive Continues In Narowal District
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza, the "Plant for Pakistan" plantation drive of Chief Minister Punjab continues successfully.
Under the campaign, Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Tanveer Ahmed Tatla and Assistant Director (AD) Agriculture (Extension) Ehsan-ul-Haq Pannu planted saplings in the lawns of their respective offices.
Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Tanweer Ahmed Tatla and Assistant Director (AD)Agriculture Ehsan-ul-Haq Pannu said that Allah Almighty has given us the opportunity in the blessed month of Ramzan to remove mental, physical and spiritual pollution as well as we need to increase steps towards removing environmental pollution. Therefore, in this regard, every person of the country has to plant a sapling so that citizens of our country can take oxygen in a better environment. So it is necessary to plant more trees to improve the environment, they added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak Day; flag hoisting ceremony at Pak Embassy Minsk17 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather predicted in KP17 minutes ago
-
600 ration bags of Ramadan package seized, house sealed17 minutes ago
-
“Malanga Gang” involved in street crimes arrested27 minutes ago
-
Three held, stolen items recovered27 minutes ago
-
Rising begging trend in twin cities sparks concern37 minutes ago
-
Three drug dealers held, Ice recovered in DI Khan37 minutes ago
-
1500 kg adulterated tea confiscated47 minutes ago
-
Special cleanliness plan prepared for Eid: CEO MWMC47 minutes ago
-
JI Bahawalpur seeks control on inflation57 minutes ago
-
Faryal wishes Happy Holi to Hindu community57 minutes ago
-
Mushahid Hussain congratulates Artist Misbah Uddin Qazi on receiving Tamgha-e-Imtiaz1 hour ago