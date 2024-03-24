'Plant for Pakistan' drive continues in Narowal district

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza, the "Plant for Pakistan" plantation drive of Chief Minister Punjab continues successfully.

Under the campaign, Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Tanveer Ahmed Tatla and Assistant Director (AD) Agriculture (Extension) Ehsan-ul-Haq Pannu planted saplings in the lawns of their respective offices.

Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Tanweer Ahmed Tatla and Assistant Director (AD)Agriculture Ehsan-ul-Haq Pannu said that Allah Almighty has given us the opportunity in the blessed month of Ramzan to remove mental, physical and spiritual pollution as well as we need to increase steps towards removing environmental pollution. Therefore, in this regard, every person of the country has to plant a sapling so that citizens of our country can take oxygen in a better environment. So it is necessary to plant more trees to improve the environment, they added.