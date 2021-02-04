Plebiscite as per UN resolutions only solution to Kashmir Issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir (TJP) Abdullah Hamid Gul onThursday said a plebiscite as per the United Nations resolution was the only solution to resolve Kashmir issue and ensure durable peace in South Asia.

Talking to APP, Abdullah Gul said the oppressed Kashmiri people were demanding the UN to implement its resolution on Kashmir Issue to hold a referendum in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He regretted that no practical action was seen against India at global foras creating outrage on human rights violations and brutalities all over the world.

Gul added that Kashmir issue is a flash point between the two nuclear powers India and Pakistan which needed to be resolved through referendum.

He said: "Our hearts beat with the Kashmiri people and are aware of the pain and suffering that the Indian army is brutally inflicting on them." The TJP Chief mentioned that Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders were detained and tortured in jails.

He went on to mention that instead of offering mediation on Kashmir Issue in Pakistan and India, the UN agencies should implement the resolutions on Kashmir so that a plebiscite could be held to decide its future.

