UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plebiscite As Per UN Resolutions Only Solution To Kashmir Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:45 PM

Plebiscite as per UN resolutions only solution to Kashmir Issue

Chairman Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir (TJP) Abdullah Hamid Gul onThursday said a plebiscite as per the United Nations resolution was the only solution to resolve Kashmir issue and ensure durable peace in South Asia

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir (TJP) Abdullah Hamid Gul onThursday said a plebiscite as per the United Nations resolution was the only solution to resolve Kashmir issue and ensure durable peace in South Asia.

Talking to APP, Abdullah Gul said the oppressed Kashmiri people were demanding the UN to implement its resolution on Kashmir Issue to hold a referendum in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He regretted that no practical action was seen against India at global foras creating outrage on human rights violations and brutalities all over the world.

Gul added that Kashmir issue is a flash point between the two nuclear powers India and Pakistan which needed to be resolved through referendum.

He said: "Our hearts beat with the Kashmiri people and are aware of the pain and suffering that the Indian army is brutally inflicting on them." The TJP Chief mentioned that Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders were detained and tortured in jails.

He went on to mention that instead of offering mediation on Kashmir Issue in Pakistan and India, the UN agencies should implement the resolutions on Kashmir so that a plebiscite could be held to decide its future.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World Army United Nations Hamid Gul Nuclear Jammu All Asia

Recent Stories

Singer Bilal Saeed turns violent, tortures woman i ..

11 seconds ago

UAE participates in Indian Ocean Region defence mi ..

1 minute ago

157,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

31 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah inspects models of student housin ..

46 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Pri ..

46 minutes ago

PCB to request NCOC again for 50 % increase in cro ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.