PM AJK Seeks UK's Proactive Role To Resolve Kashmir Problem

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan while terming the Kashmir issue as a matter of right to self determination of millions of Kashmiris has said that it was the responsibility of the British government to play its role in resolving the dispute in line with the wishes of the Kashmiris

The AJK premier said this while talking to a delegation comprised of members of the British House of Lords, British and European Members of Parliament, representatives of Khubaib Foundation here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that the world was remorselessly watching the continued bloodshed and violence in occupied Kashmir and no action whatsoever was being taken against Indian government that has let loose it's forces to kill Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir.

"Kashmiris' only fault is that they are Muslims", he said. " Why are the resolutions of the United Nations not being implemented", the PM asked. He said that it was unfortunate that India had deprived Kashmiris of their basic human rights.

He said that it was high time that the UN should send a fact finding mission in Kashmir to take stock of the situation in the troubled region.

He said that the United Nations and other international organizations should play their role and exert pressure on India to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination. India, he said, was changing the demography of Occupied Kashmir so that it can convert the Muslim majority into a minority. He said that the role of the overseas community was important to highlight the Kashmir issue and expose Indian atrocities worldwide. He said that the Kashmiri diaspora community has always raised its voice for the rights of Kashmiris.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister appreciated the welfare activities of Khubaib Foundation.

The delegation included Lord Qurban Hussain, Lord Wajid Khan, UK Shadow Minister Imran Hussain, Deputy Lord Mayor of Manchester Yasmin Dar, Executive Chairman Regeneration and Environment Committee Kamran Hussain, Secretary General Pakistan Press Club UK Arshad Rachiyal, Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman Slack Asian Majid Nazir, President Khubaib Foundation Aman Majid and others.

Meanwhile in his message released on the occasion of Right to Self determination day, the PM said that it was high time that the UN should fulfill its moral and legal obligations and play its much needed role to resolve the long pending dispute in line with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He said that the UN had promised the right of self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir saying that it was the responsibility of the highest forum to get it fulfilled.

Lauding the supreme sacrifices of the people of the Indian occupied Kashmir, the PM said, "The people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir will never withdraw their moral, political and diplomatic assistance to the people of Occupied Kashmir".

The people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kashmir in their struggle for freedom from India's occupation. The Indian government, he said, has created an atmosphere of fear and tension in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir through continuous illegal and unilateral actions. He said that the United Nations and human rights organizations should investigate serious violations of human rights in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"The right to self-determination is the fundamental right of the Kashmiri people", he said.

