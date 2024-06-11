Three Held With Fake Currency
Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Rohilanwali police have busted a gang allegedly involved in circulating fake Currency in the district and recovered fake notes from their possession during a crackdown on Tuesday.
Working on a tip-off, the Station House Officer (SHO) Rohilanwali police station Hussnain Raza along with his team raided at a shop and arrested three accused swindlers Muhammad Shahid, Darwesh Ali and Muhammad Rashid residents of Jehangirabad.
The police recovered fake currency of Rs 150,000 from their possession which was going to be circulated in the district during Eid holidays.
SHO Hussnain Raza said that the arrested outlaws were brothers and circulating fake currency in the markets from the last few years.
He said that on the information, a raid was conducted and the swindlers were arrested.
Case has been registered against the outlaws and further investigations were underway.
